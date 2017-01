Tito Ortiz McGregor Would Have NO CHANCE Against Mayweather Or Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao?

Tito Ortiz says it doesn't matter ... 'cause Conor McGregor would get his ass kicked by either guy in a boxing match.

The Huntington Beach Bad Boy was at ArcLight Hollywood for the "John Wick: Chapter 2" premiere when he told us straight-up ... MMA fighters don't stand a chance against boxers in a BOXING MATCH!

Tito says it's like comparing checkers to chess ... we say, LET'S SEE IT ANYWAY!!