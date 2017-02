Tom Brady GRAMMAR FAIL At Super Bowl Practice

Breaking New's

Tom Brady is an apostrophe abuser.

Here's Tom at Super Bowl practice on Thursday rocking one of those QB wristbands -- complete with what we believe to be some throwing motion notes.

We don't really know what "Light Light G.P." means ... but we DO know Tom didn't have to put apostrophes in "toes" and "knees."

Then again, who are we to talk ...

#dailydashabuse #alsoellipsesabuse #sorry