Mayweather vs. McGregor Outlook Still Terrible ... Says Dana White

Dana White is currently in Houston.

Floyd Mayweather is also currently in Houston.

Coincidence?

Yes ... says Dana White who says there's been ZERO progress made in the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor negotiations.

"I think the odds of this happening are like the odds of me being the backup QB for Brady on Sunday."

So ... not good then?