Pats Hero James White NOT Getting Tom Brady's MVP Truck ... 'Cause It Doesn't Exist!

Bad news for Patriots running back James White -- he's NOT getting Tom Brady's Super Bowl MVP truck ... because the Super Bowl MVP didn't get one this year!

Of course, Brady DID get an MVP truck after Super Bowl 49 which he gave to Malcolm Butler -- back when Chevy was the Super Bowl MVP sponsor.

The QB told the media on Monday that he would give his Super Bowl 51 truck to James White -- who scored the winning TD -- but it turns out, there's no truck to give away.

An NFL spokesman tells TMZ Sports, "[There is] no vehicle. We did not do it last year either."

So, if Tom still wants to give White a truck -- he'll have to do it with his own money.