Rick Ross I Puked My Guts Out Drinking With GRONK

Here's Rick Ross proving that partying with Gronk is almost as dangerous as playing in the NFL ... saying he PUKED HIS GUTS OUT trying to keep up with the Patriots star at a post-Super Bowl turn up.

Ross was on "The Brilliant Idiots" podcast with Charlamagne Tha God & Andrew Schulz when he regurgitated the story of his regurgitation, involving Gronk, a DJ, and too much champagne.

TMZ Sports previously reported The Boss and The Gronk had a MASSIVE turn up at a club in Connecticut Tuesday night ... but we have to admit, we saw no chunks flying from Ross' mouth.

Kudos to not getting any in your beard, bro ...