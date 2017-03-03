Greg Hardy Punished In Cocaine Case

EXCLUSIVE

Greg Hardy just dodged a bullet ... he will NOT go to prison in his cocaine possession case, TMZ Sports has learned.

The ex-NFL star -- and current MMA fighter -- has struck a plea deal with prosecutors in Dallas in which his felony drug possession charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.

As a result, Hardy was sentenced to 2 years unsupervised probation along with other fines ... a clerk at the Dallas County Court tells us.

As we previously reported, Hardy was arrested on Sept. 25 when cops pulled over a 2010 Dodge Challenger for turning without signaling -- and during the bust, found a baggie of the white stuff in Hardy's brown Louis Vuitton wallet.

Officials say the coke weighed in at .7 grams.

Hardy was indicted on 1 count of felony possession of a controlled substance -- and faced up to 2 years in prison if convicted.