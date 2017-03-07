Nick Diaz Calls Out Georges St-Pierre & Michael Bisping For Ducking Him (VIDEO)

Nick Diaz GSP & Bisping Are CHICKENS ... They Both Ducked Me

EXCLUSIVE

Nick Diaz says the upcoming fight between Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre is a BATTLE OF THE CHICKENS ... saying he offered fist work to both men, and they ducked the issue.

We got Diaz leaving the UFC 209 in Vegas ... and after he was done insulting UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley ... we asked him his thoughts on Bisping & St-Pierre locking horns in the future.

That's when Nick went in ... pulling our camera guy to the side and giving a step-by-step on how he tried to get a fight with both men, and both men feared his savage quick hands.

Good thing about all this talk? Guy can totally back it up, if he ever gets the chance.