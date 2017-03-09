Adriana Lima, Julian Edelman Broke Up Over Kids

EXCLUSIVE

It's not often people turn down a chance to knock up a supermodel ... but NFL star Julian Edelman told Adriana Lima he's not ready for more kids and that was one of the main reasons they split.

Multiple sources connected to both sides tell us ... the couple broke things off a few weeks ago after months of casual dating.

Distance was definitely a factor -- Lima lives in Miami, Julian lives in Boston and has a daughter in L.A.

But we're also told both stars are on completely different pages when it comes to family planning -- Adriana wants more kids. Edelman does not ... at least right now.

We're told Edelman was taken by surprise by the baby talk -- he didn't think things were THAT serious. Lima was all about it and felt he could be "the one."

Things were frigid after the split -- Lima and Edelman unfollowed each other on Instagram.

We're guessing both insanely beautiful, wealthy people won't have an issue rebounding.