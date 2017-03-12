Falcons Coach Dan Quinn Super Bowl Regrets? Let's Talk 4th Quarter Playcalling

Why did the Falcons call PASSING PLAYS in the final minutes of the Super Bowl instead of running the ball and kicking a FG that would have put the game out of reach?!?!

That's exactly what we asked ATL head coach Dan Quinn.

Coach Quinn -- who couldn't have been nicer -- essentially says that drive is NOT why they lost the game. They blew other chances to ice the Patriots, too.

The good news ... he's staying positive and says, "Hopefully we get a chance to battle for one again. We'll be ready."