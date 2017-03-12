TMZ

Falcons Coach Dan Quinn Won't Blame S.B. Loss On Play Calls ... 'Too Many 'What-Ifs''

Falcons Coach Dan Quinn Super Bowl Regrets? Let's Talk 4th Quarter Playcalling

3/12/2017 12:45 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

Why did the Falcons call PASSING PLAYS in the final minutes of the Super Bowl instead of running the ball and kicking a FG that would have put the game out of reach?!?! 

That's exactly what we asked ATL head coach Dan Quinn

Coach Quinn -- who couldn't have been nicer -- essentially says that drive is NOT why they lost the game. They blew other chances to ice the Patriots, too. 

The good news ... he's staying positive and says, "Hopefully we get a chance to battle for one again. We'll be ready." 

