Ronda Rousey: 'Blindspot' Role Was Awesome ... Wants More Episodes (VIDEO)

Ronda Rousey 'Blindspot' Role Was Awesome ... Wants More Episodes

EXCLUSIVE

Ronda Rousey had a blast shooting her episode on "Blindspot"and wants to continue her role on the show into next season ... this according to Ronda and Dana White.

We spoke (briefly) with the UFC legend -- who shot her scenes for the NBC show 2 weeks ago -- and she tells us, "Blindspot was awesome. I really loved it. I hope I get to go back."

We also spoke with her UFC boss and good friend, Dana White, who went into more detail about Ronda's future in Hollywood.

Dana also told us about another major prodigy coming up on the female side of MMA ... Mackenzie Dern -- a 23-year-old jiu-jitsu phenom who's already 3-0 in mixed martial arts.

White says she's already on the UFC's radar and calls her a real "badass."

He warns ... "You never know how good somebody's going to be until they get in there and start fighting the best in the world."

Keep your eyes out for this one ...