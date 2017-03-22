Conor McGregor Scores WATER BOTTLE FIGHT VICTORY ... Massive Fines Reduced (VIDEO)

Conor McGregor WATER BOTTLE FIGHT VICTORY ... Massive Fines Reduced

Breaking News

BIG WIN for Conor McGregor ... the UFC star got his big $75,000 fine reduced to $25,000 for that water bottle fight with Nate Diaz at the UFC 202 presser.

Remember, the Nevada State Athletic Commission hit McGregor with the massive fine -- plus 50 hours of community service. Conor was PISSED!!! So was Dana White.

But the Commission granted McGregor a rehearing which took place moments ago ... and agreed to REDUCE the punishment to a $25k fine plus 25 hours of community service, per Damon Martin of FOX Sports. He has 6 months to complete the community service.

And get this ... now the Commission is recommending a rehearing for Nate Diaz as well, who got the same initial punishment as Conor.