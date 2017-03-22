TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Conor McGregor Scores WATER BOTTLE FIGHT VICTORY ... Massive Fines Reduced (VIDEO)

Conor McGregor WATER BOTTLE FIGHT VICTORY ... Massive Fines Reduced

3/22/2017 9:32 AM PDT
Breaking News

BIG WIN for Conor McGregor ... the UFC star got his big $75,000 fine reduced to $25,000 for that water bottle fight with Nate Diaz at the UFC 202 presser.

Remember, the Nevada State Athletic Commission hit McGregor with the massive fine -- plus 50 hours of community service. Conor was PISSED!!! So was Dana White.

But the Commission granted McGregor a rehearing which took place moments ago ... and agreed to REDUCE the punishment to a $25k fine plus 25 hours of community service, per Damon Martin of FOX Sports. He has 6 months to complete the community service. 

And get this ... now the Commission is recommending a rehearing for Nate Diaz as well, who got the same initial punishment as Conor.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web