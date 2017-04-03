Michael Irvin I'm Breaking My Silence ... In Sex Assault Case

EXCLUSIVE

Michael Irvin tells TMZ Sports he will NOT stay quiet as cops continue to investigate the sexual assault allegation against him ... and says he will personally make a statement about the case TODAY.

We broke the story ... a 27-year-old woman accused Irvin of sexually assaulting her at a hotel in Florida on March 21. He adamantly denies any wrongdoing.

The Cowboys legend has been silent about the situation -- but as he was leaving an autograph event at the Dulles Expo Center on Sunday, he vowed to tell his side of the story.

Irvin also thanked his fans for the love and support.