Cris Carter Aaron Hernandez Is Dead to the NFL ... Even If He's Freed

EXCLUSIVE

It won't matter if Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction is overturned -- he'll NEVER get another shot in the NFL ... so says Cris Carter.

Here's the thing ... Hernandez's lawyer, Jose Baez, says he truly believes the ex-Patriots tight end is innocent in the murder of Odin Lloyd and will eventually get out of prison after he appeals.

Hernandez is only 27 -- and when he was playing, he was one of the best tight ends in the game.

But Carter says it won't matter if he's exonerated -- no NFL team will touch him.

In fact, Hernandez will have a tough time getting a job in any industry ... except one.