Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison Cell ... Officials Say

Aaron Hernandez killed himself in his prison cell Tuesday night using a bed sheet, this according to prison officials.

The 27-yr.-old ex-NFL star had just been acquitted in a double murder case and his lawyer Jose Baez had told TMZ Sports he believed Hernandez had a real shot at getting a previous murder conviction overturned.

But Wednesday morning officials at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts found Aaron dead in his cell.

"Mr. Hernandez hangs himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window," a rep for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections said in a statement.

"Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items."

Officials say Hernandez was discovered at 3:05 AM on Wednesday morning, and they tried to save his life. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 AM.

