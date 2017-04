DeAndre Jordan Celebrates Huge Playoff Win ... In Da Club!!

EXCLUSIVE

There's only one way to celebrate a monster playoff performance like DeAndre Jordan had Tuesday night -- HIT THE NIGHTCLUB!!

Jordan headed straight to Avenue Nightclub in Hollywood after dominating the Jazz with 18 points and 15 rebounds and helping the Clippers tie the series at 1-1 ... hanging out until after 1 AM.

But don't trip ... Lob City has a couple days off until their next game, so he should be good to go come Friday.

Cheers!