Stephen Belafonte My Kids Miss Me Badly Thanks to Mel B

EXCLUSIVE

Mel B has alienated Stephen Belafonte's daughter and stepdaughter from him ... and now he wants a judge to make things right ... so says Belafonte in new legal docs.

When he last saw them he says the 2 kids told him, "Mommy is really mad at you and that's why she won't let us come and see you."

Belafonte claims his 5-year-old daughter, Madison, and 10-year-old stepdaughter, Angel, miss him terribly, yet he hasn't seen them in 3 weeks. He says he's received "a series of heart wrenching text messages from Angel," including "I Love You," "Daddy Where are you" followed by a crying emoji. Belafonte says he couldn't reply to them because of the restraining order.

As for Angel, whose biological father is Eddie Murphy, Belafonte says she hasn't seen Eddie since birth and had no idea Stephen was not her biological dad.

Stephen is asserting his rights under a California law that gives stepparents visitation, claiming he was a highly involved parent since birth. He says he's the only parent who cooks. He also says he plays games with them, cuddles with them and tells them stories.

He included pics of him and the kids.

Stephen -- who is not allowed to see the kids or Mel B under a restraining order she got -- wants to modify the order so he can have equal access to the kids.