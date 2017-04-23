Donte Stallworth Gisele Didn't Veto Brady's WH Visit ... He's Still Trump's Boy

Tom Brady didn't get his White House visit sacked by his supermodel wife ... that's according to his ex-teammate, Donte Stallworth, who tells TMZ Sports Brady would never duck his guy, Donald Trump.

Brady skipped the Patriots trip to the WH earlier this week and, although he said it was a family matter that kept him away, there's been speculation Gisele's hatred of the Donald is the real reason.

Stallworth says no, telling us he knows firsthand how close Trump and Brady are ... and it's a friendship Donte can't see eroding anytime soon.

FYI -- Trump didn't mention Brady once during his address to the media at the White House, so maybe a boys' trip to Mar-a-Lago is in order, just to be sure.