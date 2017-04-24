Pacman Jones New Arrest Footage Released 'Keep Yelling and See What Happens'

EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports has obtained new footage from the night Cincinnati Bengals star Pacman Jones was arrested for assault -- and it shows even MORE of the tense relationship between Pac and the cops.

Police had responded to Hyatt hotel in Cinci after a security guard claimed Pacman had gotten physical with him.

When cops arrived, Jones was being argumentative -- and the lead officer wasn't having it.

Watch the bodycam footage, the officer lets Pacman know right away he has no patience for the NFL star -- "You want to have a conversation? Have a conversation. Quit yelling like a little kid."

Jones' friend tries to talk to the officer and get him to release the NFL star by saying the arrest will hurt Pacman's reputation leading up to a youth football camp.

A short time later, Pacman is put into a squad car -- and that's when we he went crazy on the arresting officer ... wishing death upon him and telling him to, "Suck my d**k."

Jones was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing police officers. Pacman pled not guilty. He's due back in court May 16.