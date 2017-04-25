Pro Golfer Matt Goggin United Went All Dao On My Clubs!

Breaking News

Matt Goggin wants justice for his broken golf clubs -- he's just afraid to demand it from United Airlines for fear of getting manhandled a la Dr. David Dao.

The Australian pro golfer's pissed off about 3 of his clubs getting snapped at the head. As he put it ... it's the first time in more than 20 years his gear got destroyed in flight.

Naturally, Goggin was looking to give someone an earful -- if only he had flown a different airline. He tweeted, "I was going to complain but I must admit I'm a little intimidated by @united."

He's obviously referring to the infamous video of Dao getting jacked up.

Lucky for Matt, TaylorMade Golf responded and promised to replace the clubs. As for United? Maybe they've just got bigger fish to fry.