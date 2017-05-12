TMZ

Rolando McClain Arrested for Drugs, Gun and Window Tint

Rolando McClain Arrested Drugs, Gun and Window Tint

5/12/2017 1:44 PM PDT
Exclusive Details

Ex-Dallas Cowboys linebacker, Rolando McClain, was arrested in Alabama on Friday after a routine traffic stop went south real fast. 

Officials in Hartselle, AL say the 27-year-old former University of Alabama star was pulled over in a 2017 GMC truck around 1 PM for having illegal window tinting.

During the stop, the officer smelled weed and searched the vehicle -- turning up marijuana and a pistol for which he did not have a permit. 

McClain was arrested and booked for possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. He was also cited for the window tint. Cops say he was cooperative during the arrest.

Bond's been set at $2,000. 

McClain was the 8th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He's played for the Raiders and the Cowboys. 

