Rolando McClain Arrested for Drugs, Gun and Window Tint

Rolando McClain Arrested Drugs, Gun and Window Tint

Exclusive Details

Ex-Dallas Cowboys linebacker, Rolando McClain, was arrested in Alabama on Friday after a routine traffic stop went south real fast.

Officials in Hartselle, AL say the 27-year-old former University of Alabama star was pulled over in a 2017 GMC truck around 1 PM for having illegal window tinting.

During the stop, the officer smelled weed and searched the vehicle -- turning up marijuana and a pistol for which he did not have a permit.

McClain was arrested and booked for possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. He was also cited for the window tint. Cops say he was cooperative during the arrest.

Bond's been set at $2,000.

McClain was the 8th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He's played for the Raiders and the Cowboys.