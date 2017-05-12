Tom Brady Mocks Madden Curse Breaks Mirror, Walks Under Ladder

Breaking News

Tom Brady is scaring the living hell out of Patriots fans -- not only is he on the new cover of Madden ... but he's essentially sticking his middle finger up at the curse!!!

Brady is on the cover of Madden 18: G.O.A.T. Edition -- immediately sparking concerns from believers in the Madden Curse ... a curse that's taken down stars like Gronk, Michael Vick and Peyton Hillis.

Brady is confident he'll escape the Madden wrath ... and to prove he won't be scared by any superstition, he broke a mirror and walked under a ladder.

WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU THINKING?!!

One Brady fan named Jane commented to the QB, "STOP IT. NOW. JUST STOP IT. omg stop it now. STOP."

Brady wrote back, "You stop it, Jane!"