Chiefs Rookie Patrick Mahomes Robbed By Tiny Man ... Cops Make Arrests

Exclusive Details

K.C. Chiefs rookie Patrick Mahomes II was robbed at gunpoint in Texas on Friday by a tiny bad guy who stole the QB's wallet ... but don't worry, cops believe they have the suspect.

The 10th pick in the '17 NFL Draft told police he and 3 friends were returning to a Smith County home after a baseball game when a car pulled into the driveway next to them and a man demanded their belongings. Mahomes told police he believed the man was carrying a gun.

Mahomes says he and his friends cooperated with the demands and the suspects fled the scene. Cops were able to track down 2 males -- 34-year-old Michael Blake Pinkerton and Billy Ray Johnson, 58 -- in their vehicle and were taken to jail.

According to jail records, Pinkerton is 5'4" and 128 pounds.

For comparison, Mahomes is 6'3", 229.

Cops say Mahomes' wallet was recovered.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports the incident didn't appear planned and the suspects had no idea who they were robbing.

Pinkerton was booked on aggravated robbery and held on $50k bond ... and Johnson was booked for evidence tampering and drug possession. Cops have not recovered a gun.

We also spoke to a rep for the Chiefs who tells us they're "aware of the situation, and thankful that Patrick is safe."