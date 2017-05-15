Breaking News
Looks like things are heating back up between Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek -- the two hit a wedding together in Arizona ... with Gronk kissing her face.
As we previously reported, Gronk and the former New England Patriots cheerleader "had a fling" a while back -- but it seemingly came to an end.
But they reconnected over the weekend -- Gronk described her as his "sexy date" to a wedding in AZ ... and then kissed on her face at the event.
So ... back on?? Or just back on for the weekend?