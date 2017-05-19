UFC's Stipe Miocic Fighting for Romper Acceptance 'Everyone Should Wear One'

If you think rompers are for women, UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic wants to punch you right in the face.

With male rompers busting into the fashion scene, Stipe says he wants to smash the taboo associated with the clothing item because "everyone should be able to wear it."

Reebok has released a sketch of a male romper it plans to release in the near future -- and Stipe is PUMPED about it.

"I love rompers, man ... I think it's comfortable. It's a summer look."

And if you think Stipe is worried about fashion critics making fun of him -- he would like to direct your attention to his 4th of July thong outfit.