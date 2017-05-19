Tom Brady Designing His Own $300K Aston Martin ... Only 12 Being Made

Breaking News

Tom Brady’s getting to create his own BIG MONEY Aston Martin ... and you can be one of 12 proud owners if you’re willing to shell out around $300k.

Brady just announced his partnership with AM – a luxury car brand the superstar QB has been rocking with for a minute.

"As a long-time fan and driver, I am honored to join the Aston Martin team at this special moment in the company's history,” Brady said.

#12's making his own version of the 2018 Vanquish S ... and it's expected to be branded as the DB12 to match his jersey number. Keeping with the theme, only 12 will be released, per ESPN's Darren Rovell.

For now, the New England Patriots stud is doing his best James Bond impression to hawk the DB11 – a relative bargain that starts at $212k.