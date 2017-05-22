Charles Oakley Carmelo + Lakers = Bad Fit Wouldn't Make Playoffs

EXCLUSIVE

Charles Oakley says Carmelo Anthony should stay far away from the Lakers when he looks for a new NBA home ... telling TMZ Sports, the future ex-Knick needs to play for a contender.

There have been rumors that L.A. could be a destination for the All-Star ... who has final say in where he plays 'cause of a no-trade clause in his contract.

Oak was leaving Catch in L.A. when we brought up the possibility of Melo joining the Lake Show ... and if that'd be a good fit for Anthony and the organization.

Hell no, Oak says ... 'cause Carmelo needs to play for a title contender, and L.A. just ain't got the pieces ... even with Melo on the squad.

We also got Oakley's opinion on Lonzo and LaVar Ball ... and, unlike previous ballers like Dennis Rodman, C.O. is fully supportive of the Ball fam.