Ezekiel Elliott Involved In Another Car Accident, Misses OTAs

Ezekiel Elliott Rear-Ended In Car Crash Hits Head, Misses Practice

5/24/2017 9:48 AM PDT
Exclusive Details

Ezekiel Elliott ﻿was in a car accident early Monday morning ... and sustained a minor head injury after the vehicle he was riding in was rear-ended in the Dallas area ... TMZ Sports has learned.

After hitting up a charity event thrown by Tony Romo and Clutch bar Sunday night, sources tell us Zeke was the passenger in a car that was rear-ended by another vehicle ... 'causing the Cowboys star to hit his head.

We're told the car was "rear-ended pretty bad."

The Cowboys confirmed the accident ... and said Elliott -- who missed OTAs all week -- was being held from practice strictly as a precaution.

This isn't the first time Zeke's been in a car accident ... back in January, Zeke was involved in a minor car crash near the Cowboys facility.

