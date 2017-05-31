Tiger Woods DUI Arrest Video

Cops are about to release the police video of the Tiger Woods DUI arrest -- showing the golfer zonked out behind the wheel. You will see it on TMZ the second it becomes available.

The footage was shot early Monday morning from a Jupiter PD dash cam. Cops say Woods was passed out behind the wheel when they approached the car.

The incident took place roughly 8 miles from Tiger's home in Jupiter, FL. An obviously disoriented Woods told cops he believed he was in L.A. ... driving toward Orange County.

Woods insists alcohol was not a factor and blames it on an "unexpected reaction to prescription medications."