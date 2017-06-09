Kimbo Slice's Son: 'My Father Touched a Lot of People'

EXCLUSIVE

Kimbo Slice's son says his father would have loved the outpouring of love and support he got on the 1 year anniversary of his death ... with Baby Slice telling us, "I know he touched a lot of people."

The backyard fighting legend -- who went on to fight in UFC and Bellator -- passed away on June 6, 2016 due to heart issues. He was only 42.

"I guess it went by so fast for me," Kevin "Baby Slice" Ferguson tells TMZ Sports.

Clearly, Kimbo made an impression on Baby Slice -- he's an MMA fighter too and just racked up his first pro victory at Bellator 179 back in May.