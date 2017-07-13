Floyd Mayweather Swarmed at NYC Bank, Insane Video

Floyd Mayweather Swarmed at New York Bank ... Insane Video

Madness in Times Square ... where hundreds of people swarmed Floyd Mayweather as he was walking out of a bank -- and the video is pretty nuts.

Floyd was flanked by his massive TMT bodyguards as he left Chase Bank -- where he either deposited his $100 million check ... or withdrew some cash for the big media event in Brooklyn Thursday night.

(Remember, Conor mocked him for only having $5,000 in his backpack on Wednesday).

Either way, the scene was chaotic -- everyone tried to get a shot on their phones -- but Floyd ultimately made it to his ride without incident.

Not everyone got out clean though ... cops were on the street firing off tickets for illegally parked cars that appeared to be a part of the TMT entourage.

Good thing Floyd's rich.