Michael Irvin I Want an MMA Fight ... I'm Dead Serious

51-year-old Michael Irvin says he's itchin' for a fight -- a real MMA match -- telling TMZ Sports, "I would whoop somebody up!"
The NFL Hall of Famer is still in incredible shape and actually does MMA training at a gym by his home. But Irvin says he's a gamer -- and wants to test his skills in live combat.
There's just one problem -- "My wife says I'm her mule. She can't have her mule out there getting hurt!"
Irvin says he knows he'll never fight in the pro ranks -- but he's deadly serious about setting up a celebrity MMA tournament.
"Let's get in the ring and do something."
We know Irvin is a HUGE fan of the UFC and Dana White -- so, don't rule it out.