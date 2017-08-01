Kobe Bryant Vacation Dad Bod ... Jacked & Hairless

Kobe Bryant's Vacation Dad Bod Is Jacked & Hairless

Kobe Bryant's chest is just like his jumper ... SMOOTH!

The Mamba ditched the shirt for a relaxing poolside session in Portofino, Italy while on vacation with his family -- but just like the rest of us, he couldn't muster up the strength to put his phone away.

Italy is like a second home for Kobe -- he grew up there while his father played pro ball in Calabria and speaks fluent Italian.

Portofino is poppin' right now for rich people -- Kris Jenner hit up the vacation spot last month. Same with Tiffany Trump. And Heidi Klum ﻿was there last week!

Maybe they all use the same waxer?