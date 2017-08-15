Tim Brown Against Marshawn Lynch Protest: 'Why Bring This Negativity?'

Tim Brown I'm Against Marshawn's Protest 'Why Bring This Negativity?'

Tim Brown is against Marshawn Lynch's national anthem protest -- telling TMZ Sports, "Why bring negativity to this incredible, positive situation?"

Brown is a Raiders icon -- one of the greatest players in franchise history who's still very involved with the team.

So, we asked #81 how he felt about Oakland's star running back taking a seat during the anthem at the pre-season game in Arizona this weekend. Brown didn't hold back.

"Why man? Why bring this to yourself? He has the perfect thing going on in Oakland. Why bring negativity to this incredible positive situation? ... I just don't get it."

"I understand these guys man, they're trying to make statements and they're trying to be a part of this world but football is where people go to get away from that stuff."

Brown says he's confident Raiders honchos would support Marshawn's causes any way the team could outside the stadium ... but he just feels the political and social statements don't belong at work.