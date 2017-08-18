Mayweather/McGregor Fight Attracts a Slew of Big Celebrities

EXCLUSIVE
The Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor fight will be riddled with celebrities ... and TMZ Sports knows some who will be front and center.
Here's a partial list:
-- Drake
-- Elon Musk
-- Diddy
-- LL Cool J
-- Jamie Foxx
-- LeBron James
-- Bob Kraft
-- Rick Ross
-- Adam Levine
-- Michael Bay
-- Avicii
There are other celebs who have bought tickets under the radar and will just show up. And there are a bunch of celebs who will go to Vegas a week from Saturday but won't go near the ring. They'll watch the fight at party venues and attend what everyone expects to be the wildest after-parties of the year.