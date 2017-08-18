Mayweather/McGregor Fight Attracts a Slew of Big Celebrities

Mayweather/McGregor Fight Attracts a Slew of Celebs

EXCLUSIVE

The Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor fight will be riddled with celebrities ... and TMZ Sports knows some who will be front and center.

Here's a partial list:

-- Angelina Jolie

-- Drake

-- Elon Musk

-- Diddy

-- Mark Wahlberg

-- Denzel Washington

-- Charlize Theron

-- LL Cool J

-- Jamie Foxx

-- LeBron James

-- Bob Kraft

-- Rick Ross

-- Adam Levine

-- Michael Bay

-- Avicii

There are other celebs who have bought tickets under the radar and will just show up. And there are a bunch of celebs who will go to Vegas a week from Saturday but won't go near the ring. They'll watch the fight at party venues and attend what everyone expects to be the wildest after-parties of the year.