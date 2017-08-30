XXX Legend Kendra Lust Blasts Royals GM, Porn Ain't Evil!!!

XXX Legend Kendra Lust Fires Back at Royals GM Porn Ain't Evil!

Kendra Lust has a huge bone to pick with K.C. Royals G.M. Dayton Moore -- claiming the baseball honcho is dead wrong about linking porn to domestic violence.

Lust -- AVN's reigning "MILF Performer of the Year" award winner -- came out swinging hard against Moore ... claiming she's sick of people blaming adult videos for their problems without a shred of evidence.

"In all honesty, I think that porn helps keep people's relationships healthy," Lust says.

"It helps keep [people] safe from maybe going out and being unfaithful to their spouse ... it helped my life a lot."

Lust slams Moore's insinuation that porn is dangerous like booze and drugs as a "cop out" -- and says he needs to support it ... instead of demonizing it.