NFL's Josh Brown Gets Zeke Treatment 6 More Games for Domestic Abuse

Josh Brown Gets Ezekiel Elliott Treatment, Suspended 6 More Games by NFL

Breaking News

Talk about timing ... just days after Ezekiel Elliott had his 6-game suspension upheld, the NFL has circled back to Josh Brown ﻿-- banning the admitted domestic abuser 6 more games.

The veteran kicker sat out 1 game in 2016 ... after a lengthy investigation ultimately led to his release from the NY Giants.

The big difference from Zeke -- Brown has accepted his punishment, the NFL told Adam Schefter.

"We reopened the investigation based on new info ... concluded there was a violation of our personal conduct policy and imposed 6-game suspension which he accepted without appeal," the league said.

"Timing has nothing to do with Zeke ... made no sense to hold this until Zeke was complete.”

Brown -- who's currently UNEMPLOYED -- maintains that he never hit his wife ... after being arrested in May 2015 on suspicion of domestic assault. Charges were never filed.

As for Elliott ... the Dallas Cowboys superstar is hoping to hear from a U.S. District Court judge today in Texas. The RB -- who is slated to play in Week 1 -- is seeking a temporary restraining order so he can keep suiting up.