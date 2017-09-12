Macklemore HOW'd He Survive?!! 1st Pics of Head-On Crash

Macklemore Crash Scene, First Pics Show Truck Driver Swerved into His Lane

EXCLUSIVE

The alleged drunk driver who smashed head-on into Macklemore was nearly ejected through his windshield ... which is clear from the first pics of the horrific crash scene.

TMZ obtained the photos of the pickup truck sitting nose-to-nose with Macklemore's Maybach. The fact the truck is on the wrong side of the road shows the driver swerved into Mack's lane.

The gnarly shots of the July wreck also show the rapper's airbags deployed, while the truck driver's windshield was smashed and splattered with blood.

He suffered head and face injuries, and was eventually arrested for DUI. The biggest miracle ... Macklemore and his passengers were left mostly unscathed.