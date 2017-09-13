Lakers' Larry Nance Jr. Proposes to Model GF with Massive Ring

Breaking News
L.A. Lakers rising star Larry Nance Jr. is officially off the market ... 'cause the NBA baller just proposed to his college sweetheart with a MASSIVE diamond ring!!
The 24-year-old and his longtime girlfriend, Hailey Pince -- a fellow U. of Wyoming alum -- announced the big news on social media Tuesday by showing off the huge rock.
LNJ and the aspiring model have been dating for over 3 years ... and he explained his decision to pop the question by channeling his inner Beyonce, saying "I liked it, so I put a ring on it."
Nance can reportedly make up to $7 million over the next 3 years ... so yeah, dude can afford to splurge on his girl.