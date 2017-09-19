Rick Caruso Says O.J. Simpson is Welcome at The Grove

EXCLUSIVE
Rick Caruso says O.J. Simpson is free to roam the grounds of The Grove once he gets out of prison later this year ... just so long as he's nicer, and more respectful than Donald Trump.
We got the billionaire developer, who owns The Grove, Monday at his famous shopping center and asked if O.J. was welcome. Surprise! Holiday shopping just got more interesting in L.A.!
Rick explained he only has issues with folks who are, essentially, meanies ... like he once thought Trump was when he initially banned him. Ditto for Manny Pacquiao.
As we told you, O.J.'s Florida-bound, so the point could be moot -- but Caruso, at least, is open to give him a second third chance.