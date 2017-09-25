Lebron James: Hey Trump Voters ... You Messed Up

Lebron James: Hey Trump Voters, You Messed Up!

LeBron James says people who voted for Donald Trump made a mistake -- but it's okay, because even LeBron makes mistakes, too.

The NBA superstar spoke with reporters at Cavs media day and refused to say Trump's name -- or even call him the President. Bron repeatedly referred to him as "that guy."

James accused "that guy" of using sports to try and divide the country -- and he says he'll do everything in his power to fight back.

Then he dropped this ...

"If you voted for him or not, you may have made a mistake, and that's okay."

"If you voted for him, it's okay. I mean I've done things for my kids and realized I shouldn't have given my daughter that many damn Skittles. Maybe I shouldn't have done that. She won't go to sleep now."

Forget the rainbow, taste the shade!!!!