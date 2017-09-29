TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Dennis Schroder Mug Shot After Hookah Bar Fight

9/29/2017 1:52 PM PDT

Dennis Schroder Mug Shot After Hookah Bar Fight

EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports has obtained Dennis Schroder's mug shot -- taken after he was arrested for fighting outside of an Atlanta area hookah bar early Friday morning.

As we previously reported, the Atlanta Hawks star was arrested -- along with 3 friends -- for allegedly jumping a dude following a heated verbal altercation around 2 AM.

Cops say they have surveillance video showing the 24-year-old shoving the victim -- before DS's friends began unloading punches and kicks.

The victim was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

So far, no statement from Schroder.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web