Wayne Newton: The Show Must Go On in Vegas After Massacre

Wayne Newton doesn't think the shooting massacre in Las Vegas will dim the lights in venues along the strip ... but he says Sin City's performers gotta do what they do and power through the grief.

Wayne -- a Vegas staple in live entertainment -- came on "TMZ Live" Tuesday to dish on whether Vegas would have a hard time coming back to full form after Stephen Paddock gunned down 59 people and injured hundreds more from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

The Midnight Idol doesn't seem too worried about that, 'cause he says Vegas is still one of the safest places around despite the massacre. But he's putting the local showstoppers on notice here too.

