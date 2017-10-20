Kendall Jenner: Courtside for Blake Griffin!? ... Hell Yeah.

Kendall Jenner had the best seats in the house to support her man Blake Griffin on Thursday night -- sitting courtside as BG's Clippers beat up on the Lakers at Staples Center.

And to prove that supermodels really do eat ... she indulged on a giant caramel apple for all to see!

Kendall was just one of the many superstars in the arena -- Flea, Gal Gadot, Floyd Mayweather and, of course, Jack Nicholson were all on hand for Lonzo Ball's pro debut.

Oh, and check out this bonus pic we've unofficially titled, "Belly, Boobs, Billionaire."

Good times ...