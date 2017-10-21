Jemele Hill 'I Deserved My Suspension' ... Not Mad At ESPN

Jemele Hill "I Deserved My Suspension" ... Not Mad At ESPN

EXCLUSIVE

Jemele Hill is breaking her silence -- telling TMZ Sports she doesn't blame ESPN for hitting her with a two week suspension over anti-Jerry Jones tweets saying .. "I put ESPN in a bad spot."

Hill was put in the penalty box for encouraging people upset with Jerry Jones's national anthem policy to boycott his sponsors. ESPN claimed her comment was violation of the networks social media policy. Several of Hills coworkers, celebrities, athletes and activists spoke out against ESPN -- Hill says she appreciates all the support, but believes she was treated fairly by the network. "I deserved a suspension," Hill told us at LAX ... "I violated the policy. Going forward we'll be in a good healthy place."

As for her public statements against Donald Trump Hill says she won't take back what she said -- but she regrets putting her show in a bad position. As far as moving forward with ESPN, Hill says "I don't feel suppressed. I love ESPN as much as ever. I am okay. I feel good."

We spoke with Hill about a ton of stuff -- which you can see in the raw video below.

Hill says she will return to work on Monday.