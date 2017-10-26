Eric Chase Bolling Jr. Death Ruled Accidental Overdose ... Father Says

The death of Eric Chase Bolling Jr. has been ruled an accidental overdose ... this according to his father.

The ex-Fox News Channel anchor, Eric Bolling, said he received tragic news Thursday from the coroner in Colorado informing him his 19-year-old son accidentally overdosed on drugs that included opioids. Eric went on to say, "Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support. We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims."

The news comes on the same day President Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency.

We broke the story ... Eric died after suffering "emotional torture" over the humiliation his dad was suffering following his firing from the network over sexual harassment allegations.