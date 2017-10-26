Tyrese Checks Into Hospital for Chest Pains, Dehydration

Tyrese checked himself into an L.A. hospital Thursday night after experiencing bad chest pains, shortly after an explosive day in court with his ex-wife ... TMZ has learned.
Sources close to Tyrese tell us he went back to his hotel after leaving the courthouse -- he's currently in a legal battle with his ex, Norma Gibson -- when he started having the pain. We're told he felt dehydrated as well, so he decided to go to the ER.
Our sources say the "Fast & Furious" actor is currently getting fluids for dehydration and is about to undergo some tests to find out why he's having chest pains.
Tyrese left court earlier Thursday in all-black, telling us today was a funeral for abuse allegations against him. As we reported ... Norma accused him of spying on her and claimed she was afraid of him at times.
Story developing ...