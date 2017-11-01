Greg Hardy Is Aiming for UFC Heavyweight Title

Greg Hardy I'm Aiming for UFC Heavyweight Title

Ex-NFL star Greg Hardy says he's going for it all in his MMA career ... telling TMZ Sports his ultimate goal is to be in the UFC, and he thinks he can be the heavyweight champ.

Hardy, who's making his amateur debut this weekend, has been training for over a year at American Top Team in Florida ... the same gym where bad asses like Tyron Woodley, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Amanda Nunes train.

You know his past -- Hardy was one of the best players in the NFL before his domestic violence case made him persona non grata in the league. Despite the fact he's a grappling newbie, Hardy says he wants it all.

"Honestly I would like to be in the UFC, and be able to obtain UFC gold."

There are some -- including FOX Sports' Jay Glazer -- who says Hardy's past should keep him out of the Octagon, but Hardy's plugging ahead, preparing for his first fight November 4 at Rise of a Warrior 21 against Joe Hawkins.

"I want to be champion of everything I can be. The world champion, best heavyweight."