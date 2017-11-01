Harvey Weinstein to Burn in 36-Foot-Tall Effigy

Harvey Weinstein Finally Gonna Burn In Giant London Effigy

A 36-foot-tall effigy of Harvey Weinstein will go up in smoke, flames ... and then down in ashes as part of a British tradition.

The Edenbridge Bonfire Society unveiled the giant figure Wednesday in preparation for Saturday's annual Bonfire Night celebration in London. It's a yearly tradition for Brits in memory of Guy Fawkes' 1605 failed plot to blow up Parliament.

So, why fry Harvey? The simple answer is the Society always chooses a well-known figure in pop culture who they believe deserves a good torching. Weinstein's facing a mountain of sexual assault allegations in Britain alone, sooo ...

Got a match?