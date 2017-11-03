TMZ

Schoolboy Q Would I Collab with Lonzo Ball?? ... 'HELL NAH'

11/3/2017 8:40 AM PDT

ScHoolboy Q: Hell No Would I Collab with Lonzo Ball, 'Stick to Basketball!'

Rapper ScHoolboy Q's got an ice-cold reality check for Lonzo Ball -- saying the Lakers superstar needs to get the hell out the studio and "STICK TO BASKETBALL."

With Lonzo droppin' more tracks in recent weeks, we had to ask Q if he wanted to get in on the aspiring emcee's career like DJ Mustard and DJ Quik

His answer -- "HELL NAH! 'Cause I rather see that n***a score some points and get some damn assists."

But Q ain't hatin' ... telling TMZ Sports he just wants Lonzo to be great on the court.

FYI, dude's a huge Lakers fan, but beefs hard with the Dodgers -- straight-up TRASHING the National League champs for chokin' away the World Series. 

