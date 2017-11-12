Super Bowl 52's Slapping Slogan on Almost Everything, Including Chicken

Super Bowl 52 Slapping Slogan on Almost Everything Including ... Chicken?!?

Super Bowl 52's taking its slogan seriously ... and it'll be EVERYWHERE for EVERYONE to see and buy.

TMZ Sports obtained docs filed by the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee outlining where it wants to place its slogan "Bold North." There's the obvious -- key chains, magnets, wallets, umbrellas, portable chairs, jigsaw puzzles, toys, temporary tattoos, clothing, etc.

Basically, it looks like everything you'll buy at the stadium will feature the slogan, even the menu items. The trademark gets super specific with the foods they're giving the Bold North name to, including:

-- Sandwiches (brisket, turkey, beef and vegan, too!)

-- Fried chicken

-- Pretzels

-- Pizza, calzones

-- Hot dogs, corn dogs

-- Donuts

-- Burritos, tacos and fajitas

Bold ... for sure.